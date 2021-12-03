The doctor amputates the wrong leg, but notices it after two days. For him only a fine

Wrong to amputate the leg of the patient but he notices it only two days later. A 43-year-old Austrian doctor made a dramatic mistake by confusing his patient’s limbs and amputating the healthy one. Shortly before the operation, the doctor confused the documents without anyone noticing and the consequences were disastrous.

Read also> Margaux Pinot, the judo star beaten by his coach: acquitted for few trials: “Death was shortly after”

The patient, suffering from a serious pathology, went to a medical clinic in Freistadt, Upper Austria. The doctors had told him that the left leg unfortunately could no longer be saved and amputation was required. The surgery seemed to be successful but two days later the surgeon discovered that he had amputated the wrong limb. The patient then had to undergo a second operation, effectively losing both limbs.

The court thus ruled that the doctor were to pay a fine of 2700 euros for personal injury due to gross negligence. Judgment that saw the victory of the patient, an 82-year-old man who died before the hearing precisely because of the serious health problems he was suffering from. For the widow, the court has established a compensation of 5 thousand euros but she too will not be able to benefit from it because she has died. The doctor left the clinic where the mistake occurred, admitted he was wrong but denied the allegations of negligence.

Last updated: Friday 3 December 2021, 10:31



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED