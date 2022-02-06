“The doctor answers.” Family and community nurse: to stay healthy at home

CREMONA – The Sunday appointment is back with the video column dedicated to health «The doctor answers». The protagonist of this episode is the doctor Nadia PoliDirector of the Complex Operational Unit Services for the fragility of the Cremona Asst.

«The family and community nurse is the same trained professional to respond to local assistance needs precisely within the family and community complexes – explains doctor Nadia Poli -. An expert professional, trained, both in the technical and epidemiological fields, who is in charge of developing the skills of the client and his family to maintain good health conditions “.

ACTIVITY CARRIED OUT AT THE ASSISTED’S HOME.

The family and community nurse carries out its activity at the domicile of the assisted person. The home, therefore, as the first place of care. Furthermore, these professionals, within the community, are concerned with prevention. They work in synergy not only with general practitioners but with all the social assistance services of the territorial network, municipalities and voluntary associations.

“The family nurse is trained in a university setting – explains Dr. Poli -. The Lombardy Region took its cue from the experience of the University of Turin where the first first level master’s degree following the degree in Nursing started. Recently, the Region has activated an ad hoc training course in which the Cremona ASST nurses have participated, lasting one year, precisely to develop those specific skills indispensable for this professional “.

A total of 31 family nurses were identified on the territory, 25 in the area of ​​Cremona and its surroundings and 6 in Casalmaggiore. 530 people – and their families – are taken care of by these professionals With this assistance method, access to the emergency room has decreased, one of the aims of the project.

Information on the Fragility Services complex operating unit on the website (www.asst-cremona.it).