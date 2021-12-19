«The doctor answers»: health and disability, a dedicated path

CREMONA – The Sunday appointment is back with the video column dedicated to health «The doctor answers». The protagonist of this episode is the Dr. Manuela Monfredini, Disability Manager of the Simple Fragility Operating Unit of Asst of Cremona.

DISABILITY MANAGER. Disability manager, a very varied role in a rather complex context: “In my OU we mainly deal with integrated home care, both nursing and rehabilitation-physiotherapy. But not only that. Many paths are active and specifically – explains Dr. Monfredini – I deal with the management of the “Rosa dei Venti” path, that is, taking care of people with disabilities who need medical-hospital services, both in an emergency and ordinary regime. A preferential channel for booking and accompaniment in the health course in which the needs and needs of people with disabilities in terms of medical assistance and health care are assessed on a case-by-case basis “.

RIGHT TO HEALTH. «The right to health is everyone’s right – explains Dr. Monfredini – and these paths should exist in all hospitals. The path must be created like a habit because each disability is different as well as each person“.

DENTAL REMEDIATION PROJECT. And it fits into the goal of the right to health at 360 degrees the dental remediation project: «It is of recent constitution and allows people with even very serious disabilities to have access to dental care, impossible to support with ordinary channels, under general anesthesia – explains Dr. Monfredini -. It responds to a very strong need of the territory because many families had to turn to specialists even outside the region ».

PARALYMPIC SPORT. Interesting is then thereParalympic sport activity developed on the territory, with an external partnership of Asst di Cremona, Ats Val Padana and Ust. The purpose? To bring people with disabilities as close as possible to sport, whether they are adults, adolescents or children.

The video section dedicated to health – in collaboration with the Cremona ASST – deals with a specific topic every week with the help of a specialist. Information on UOS Fragility on the website (www.asst-cremona.it).