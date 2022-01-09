«The doctor answers», Intensive multi-purpose and multidisciplinary therapy

CREMONA – The Sunday appointment is back with the video column dedicated to health «The doctor answers». The protagonist of this episode is Dr. Enrico Storti, Director of the Intensive Care Unit of the Ospedale Maggiore of Cremona. «In Cremona we have one multifunctional and multidisciplinary resuscitation, which ensures resuscitation support to patients who come from the emergency room, or who are already hospitalized, and to all operating theaters. A multi-professional team that copes with high complexity ”, explains Storti. The Cremona resuscitation has two peculiarities: the first allows all Asst departments to express themselves at the highest level, the second is a node of the main regional networks (such as the stroke network, the cardiology network, the neurosurgical network) system desired by the Lombardy Region.

“The goal of a manager of a complex structure is to make his staff work well, creating the organizational conditions, on the one hand, and corporate well-being, on the other, so that everyone can express their potential in such a way that the organizational and managerial response is the optimal one and which helps to achieve the objectives “explains Dr. Storti. Now we try to build on the Covid experience: to adapt logistics a priori to organizational requests and not vice versa. “At the end of the renovation work on the floor – explains Dr. Storti – we will have the new intensive therapy with 16 beds, with a much wider and more articulated work area around the single bed. Isolated beds are planned with flows that make it possible to avoid airborne transmission such as that of Covid ». There will then be a technological implementation that will support the computerized management of the department.

