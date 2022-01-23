“The doctor answers.” Pelvic pain: causes and treatments

CREMONA – The Sunday appointment is back with the video column dedicated to health «The doctor answers». The protagonist of this episode is the doctor Annalisa Abbiati, physician and vicar of the UO of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Major Hospital of Cremona.

WHERE IS THE PELVIC AREA.

The pelvic area is that abdominal region that extends from just below the navel to the bladder. “Pelvic pain is a pain that is localized in this region – explains Dr. Abbiati – very widespread in the female population (but also in males) and which represents a large part of the accesses to first and second level Gynecology clinics”.

The most widespread diagnosis, linked precisely to pelvic pain, is that of endometriosis, chronic benign disease that causes pain.

“Acute pelvic pain can have multiple causes – underlines the doctor – including chronic infections that can cause even very severe acute pain”.

The therapies used depend on the cause that triggers the pain. «In the case of endometriosis, for example, the prescribed therapy is hormonal therapy often accompanied by anti-inflammatories and painkillers. In persistent acute pelvic pain, benzodiazepine is sometimes given at very low doses with the function of lowering the pain perception threshold “, explains Dr. Abbiati.

There are also non-gynecological causes of pelvic pain: some urological pathologies such as interstitial cystitis, irritable bowel but also vulvar disorders.

The doctor’s recommendation is not to “put your head in the sand” and not to do do-it-yourself therapies. “Combined therapies lead, if not really to a resolution of the problem, at least to pain control”, concludes Dr. Abbiati.

The video section dedicated to health – in collaboration with the Cremona ASST – deals with a specific topic every week with the help of a specialist. Information on the UO of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Ospedale Maggiore of Cremona on the website (www.asst-cremona.it).