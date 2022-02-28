The doctor José Vicente Saz, re-elected rector of the UAH

Jose Vicente Saz.

Joseph Vincent SazProfessor of Microbiology since 2018, has been re-elected Rector of the University of Alcalá after being backed by 84.15 percent of the weighted vote in the elections held on February 22. Saz has achieved the majority support of all the groups that make up the university community. Professor of Microbiology since 2018, has been re-electedafter being backed by 84.15 percent of the weighted vote in the elections held on February 22. Saz has achieved the majority support of all the groups that make up the university community. José Vicente Saz highlighted that this result “it is a success for allwhich demonstrates the commitment of the university community to the University and which gives me strength and support to make the program that, together, we have built in this campaign a reality”.

Physician Specialist in Microbiology and Parasitology with a position linked to the Prince of Asturias University Hospitalalso performs its responsibility as head of the Microbiology and Parasitology Service. Born in Madrid, he studied Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Alcalá, ending them in 1982; and in 1985 he received his doctorate from the same university, being Apt “Cum Laude”. In 1983 he agreed as MIR of Microbiology and Parasitology at the La Paz Hospital in Madrid until 1985. Since 1986, he has taught in the medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UAH and at the University Center for Defense. Since 2009 he works as a physician microbiology specialistwith a position linked to the University, at the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital, where he also serves as head of the Microbiology and Parasitology service. He has developed an extensive teaching activity. He has been professor, both in the bachelor’s degree and in the degree in Medicine, of subjects such as Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, and Preventive Medicine and Public Health. In postgraduate studies, she has directed the master’s degree in Senior Management of Health Services and Business Management (Ministry of Health and University of Alcalá, 2006-2010) and has coordinated the Doctoral Program in Microbiology and Parasitology (1990-1992) and also directed the Doctoral Program in Health Sciences (2009-2010).



