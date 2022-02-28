The doctor José Vicente Saz, re-elected rector of the UAH

Jose Vicente Saz.
José Vicente Saz highlighted that this result “it is a success for allwhich demonstrates the commitment of the university community to the University and which gives me strength and support to make the program that, together, we have built in this campaign a reality”.
Physician Specialist in Microbiology and Parasitology with a position linked to the Prince of Asturias University Hospitalalso performs its responsibility as head of the Microbiology and Parasitology Service.
Born in Madrid, he studied Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Alcalá, ending them in 1982; and in 1985 he received his doctorate from the same university, being Apt “Cum Laude”. In 1983 he agreed as MIR of Microbiology and Parasitology at the La Paz Hospital in Madrid until 1985. Since 1986, he has taught in the medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UAH and at the University Center for Defense. Since 2009 he works as a physician microbiology specialistwith a position linked to the University, at the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital, where he also serves as head of the Microbiology and Parasitology service.
He has developed an extensive teaching activity. He has been professor, both in the bachelor’s degree and in the degree in Medicine, of subjects such as Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, and Preventive Medicine and Public Health. In postgraduate studies, she has directed the master’s degree in Senior Management of Health Services and Business Management (Ministry of Health and University of Alcalá, 2006-2010) and has coordinated the Doctoral Program in Microbiology and Parasitology (1990-1992) and also directed the Doctoral Program in Health Sciences (2009-2010).
Experience as a researcher and in academic management
What investigator, his work has focused on the field of zoonoses, particularly emerging viral diseases transmitted by rodents and arthropods, and also on the diagnosis of brucellosis and tuberculosis. He has three six-year research periods recognized by the National Commission for the Evaluation of Research Activity.
He has also been principal investigator in five competitive research projects, has participated as ccoordinator in the Cooperative Research Network “Identification of risk factors and characterization of arboviruses and roboviruses in Spain”has directed eleven doctoral theses, published nine book chapters and more than forty articles in scientific journals, and presented eighty communications at national and international conferences.
He has a long experience in academic management within the University of Alcalá. Since 1987, he has held different university positions: academic secretary and deputy director of the Department of Microbiology (1987-1994), vice-dean of Academic Organization of the Faculty of Medicine (1996-2004), president of the Management Commission of the Bachelor’s degree in Activity Sciences Physics and Sports (2003-2010), dean of the Faculty of Medicine (2004-2010), director of the SEMERGEN chair in primary care, director of the Clinical Skills and Competence Assessment Training Unit (2009-2011), Vice-Rector for Academic Planning and Faculty (2010-2014), Vice-Rector for Teaching and Students (2014-2015), Vice-Rector for Teaching and Research Staff (2015-2018) and, since March 23, 2018, he is Rector of the University of Alcala.
