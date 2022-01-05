The doctor leaves Bavaria “We need us here”

The doctor leaves Bavaria “Here we need us” Montorfano: a curious life choice behind the arrival of Rossella Ambrosio “It pained me to hear that there was a shortage of medical personnel. And I’m back ”

New year, new general practitioner: doctor Rossella Ambrosio, 40, took over from Danila Briganti, who has reached retirement.

A novelty that really goes against the trend: if in fact we often speak of brain drain and a chronic shortage of doctors, especially in the Como area, the new doctor deliberately wanted to give a signal in the opposite direction. Of Neapolitan origins, in fact, he spent the last few years in Germany, precisely in Bavaria, practicing the profession of doctor on German soil.

Here, as he says, in addition to his professional life, he had also embarked on a private life: “My partner is German and, I must be honest, I was really happy in Germany – he tells” La Provincia “- Obviously, however, my country was missing and above all it pained me to know that often in Italy, especially in this delicate phase that we are all experiencing, there is a lack of general practitioners: so I decided, together with my partner, to undertake a radical choice of life, both professionally and family, and I decided that I wanted to return to Italy to practice the profession ».

In total, the doctor inherits about 1500 patients from his predecessor. These are the days and times of the clinic in via Brianza: Monday and Friday, from 9.30 to 12.30; Tuesday, from 4 to 7 pm; Wednesday, from 1pm to 4pm; Thursday, from 10.30 to 13.30. (Simone Rotunno)

