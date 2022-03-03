‘The Doctor of Salsa’ supports the invasion of Ukraine and calls Putin a ‘deaf lion who is absolutely right’

Cuban singer Manolín “El Médico de la Salsa” supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a post on his Facebook profile in which blamed the United States and NATO for the invasion unleashed by Vladimir Putin. In passing, he called the Russian president a “deaf lion who is absolutely right”, and the United States, a “delinquent”, in an approach to the official position of the regime regarding the conflict.

“The United States has installed in the world the dictatorship of ‘money‘. He does what he wants without receiving punishment and, at the same time, he punishes everyone who does the least thing, how nice, the biggest criminal is the one who punishes others, in that world we live“Manuel Gonzalez Hernandez wrote.

According to the musician, “they met a deaf lion named Vladimir Putin”, who “may disappear from the face of the earth, but, in this case, he is absolutely right”.

“Until when the nerve of USA. Poor Ukraine, unfortunately, is suffering the consequences of the flippancy of its president, since he allowed himself to be bought with the millions of US (money is the devil) and NATO was being lent for money to reach the borders of Russia, which is unacceptable,” he said.

In the singer’s words, “Ukraine got along well with Russia until it realized that the worse it got along with Russia, the more money it received from the USA“.

“Money shipped to Ukraine, reveled in US millions and had no interest in getting along with Russia,” he wrote.

“What does NATO do on the enemy’s borders? What is NATO? Is it a non-profit humanitarian organization? No sir, it is the largest military organization in the world, where if they touch any member country, they fall on top of you everyone. Putin is absolutely right and contrary to the USA, which has waged wars and has killed millions of people for oil and ambition, Putin waged this war because he had no other choice“, he added.

According to El Médico de la Salsa, “this ignorant and manipulable world, kneeling to US money, believes all the lies and repeats with closed eyes how many lies the Americans tell and do not use their heads.”

In the singer’s opinion, “it’s very simple, this conflict is not about Russia wanting to be on US borders. It is about the USA on the borders of Russia and with a military organization, NATO, the largest in the world. Inadmissible.”

“And as always, the most vulnerable pay the consequences of the ambition of politicians who do not measure what they expose their people to. And I wonder: Aren’t there enough problems and conflicts in the world for the USA to go to the borders of Russia to open another conflict and also a nuclear one? Human stupidity is infinite. But nothing, we live in the world of lies and impudence in the USA, “she concluded.

Manolín, whose publications critical of the government have not prevented him from alternating between Cuba and Miami in recent years, returned to the island in October of last year to visit his family. In June 2021 he had announced his retirement, but apparently he decided to sing again. He premiered on February 14 of this year a video shot on location in Havana such as the Havana boardwalk.

“The best of Cuba” (I stay in Cuba), which gives the song its title on YouTube, has just over 5,000 views.