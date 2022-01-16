The Doctor of the Island The enigma film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where filmed

A young woman with warning signs of death must be saved from her illness

Rai 2 proposes today the film entitled The island doctor The enigma. It is a drama genre film.

The production is of the Germany, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and thirty minutes.

The doctor of the island L’enigma film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Michael Karen. Main protagonists are Filipa Wagner And Daniel Bucher interpreted respectively by Anja Knauer And Tobias Licht. Also in the cast Helmut Zierl in the role of Director Kulovits.

Filming took place at Mauritius, in particular a Port Louis and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Tivoli Film Produktion in collaboration with Two Oceans Production (TOP), ARD Degeto Film And Board of Investment Mauritius.

The original title is Die Inselärztin: Das Rätsel.

The doctor of the island The enigma – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 2

The plot has the doctor as the protagonist Filipa Wagner, who has chosen the charming colleague as her sentimental partner David Crown.

However, her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Daniel Bucher, he is not going to lose Filipa. And so he tries everything to try to win her back. True to the motto in war and in love everything is lawful, the chief emergency room doctor begins to venture into unorthodox situations.

Meanwhile Filipa meets meets Nathalie. The young woman is spending her holidays on the island with her boyfriend Martin and the father with a very surly and gruff character.

While Martin would like to take advantage of the opportunity to get married, Nathalie is not of the same opinion. In fact, the woman is convinced that she has little time to live. It is like Nathalie had premonitions of death.

Final spoiler

When Nathalie begins to have mysterious symptoms Filipa, Daniel And Devin they are forced to put aside their personal and sentimental problems, because the life of Nathalie. And to save her, the professional collaboration of all three doctors is required.

The Island Doctor The Enigma – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The island doctor The enigma and the respective characters played by the actors