The Doctor Strange director posts an image in response to the Scorsese-Marvel controversy

In 2019 Martin Scorsese had spoken harshly against Marvel movies, stating that they cannot be called cinema. James Gunn reopened the matter today, saying in a podcast that Scorsese is “creating his own films in the shadow of Marvel films.” Scott Derrickson commented the statement with an image.

In an attempt to appease fans after the words of Gunn, the director of Doctor Strange (2016), Derrickson, posted a meme on his twitter profile representing the name of Martin Scorsese written in the Marvel style. A fun way to answer the controversial question that arose behind the words of colleagues. “I just think it seems terribly cynical that you keep speaking out against the Marvel and that this is the only thing that gives him the press for his films, “Gunn declared on the podcast. An output that may be misinterpreted, but after which he quickly made it clear:” For the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the biggest American director alive. I love and study his films and will continue to love and study them. I only disagree with him on one thing: that comic-based films can’t be considered cinema, that’s all. “

The creator of Watchmen Damon Lindelof had wondered in 2019 if Scorsese had ever seen a Marvel movie, believing that his comments probably stem from his own misinformation about it. Needless to say, these statements have certainly not helped.

On that occasion Scott Derrickson had already tried to extinguish the controversy with a post similar to the one published in recent days. Back then, Scott had posted another version of Martin Scorsese’s name written in Marvel style and in the caption he had simply written “I love …”, implying that there was no kind of grudge towards the award-winning director. A fun way to tackle the problem that made Marvel fans smile.

James GunnInstead, he took the situation much more seriously, commenting that there is actually some truth in some points of what Scorsese says. “There are many films heartless and soulless out there, pure show, “said the director of Suicide Squad, adding that the big studios often throw a tantrum so that their film is exactly what they expect: identical to everything we have already seen.