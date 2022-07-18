The doctor who performed an abortion on a raped 10-year-old girl in Indiana demands an end to false information

Indianapolis — A lawyer emailed the Indiana attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June.

The lawyer Kathleen DeLaney sent the letter to the state attorney Todd Rockitawho is a Republican, on behalf of the obstetrician and gynecologist caitlin bernardwho performed a medical abortion on the girl.

The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation lawsuit against Rokita if she doesn’t comply with the request.

Rokita said on Fox that he would investigate whether Bernard violated abortion or child abuse reporting laws. She did not offer specific allegations of wrongdoing.

A 27-year-old man is accused of raping the minor. His case was highlighted after last week the president Joe Biden expressed sympathy for the girl by signing an executive order protecting access to abortion.

Bernard tweeted Friday that he hopes “to be able to share my story soon.”

The doctor Diana Contrerashealth care director for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement that “no medical provider should be harassed, intimidated or criminalized for doing their job.”