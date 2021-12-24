The doctors adhering to Snami Veneto do not intend to limit the personal freedom of patients by arranging the quarantine: “We are not health officers”

Doctors who adhere to the Snami union (Autonomous Syndicate of Italian Doctors) make themselves heard again, underlining that the obligation imposed on General Practitioners to arrange the mandatory quarantine period or fiduciary isolation for positive patients, limiting freedom personnel of a subject, it is not an obligation that can be attributed to them not being health officers.

For the union, the required functions must be in the hands of the Local Health Units: only these can decree the obligation on a subject not to leave one’s home for reasons of public health or safety.

Furthermore, the exorbitance of regional taxation compared to the competences of general practitioners listed in the ACN / AIR was highlighted.

Snami believes that the Veneto Region cannot delegate to General Practitioners the fulfillment of not letting Venetian citizens leave their home for safety or public health reasons.

For the union, in fact, this assignment exceeds the competences and responsibilities ascribable to general practitioners and exhausts the powers of the Region in this matter.

The doctors enrolled in Snami Veneto, as indicated in the letter of last December 19th signed by the regional president Salvatore Cauchi, have communicated that they will not carry out the activities imposed by the Region.

In fact, the experience of the health emergency risks confusing the roles of doctors but also of the owners of bars and restaurants who, on more than one occasion, have said that their category would not be in control of the Green Pass for customers.

