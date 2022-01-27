“The doctors said he accidentally fixed it for me”

In 1990 one of the greatest actors of all time, Robert De Niro (Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for The Godfather II and Best Actor for Raging Bull in 1981) and one of the most brilliant and intense comedians ever, Robin Williamsthey find themselves together on the set of the film Awakenings.

It is a dramatic and touching film, shot by Penny Marshall (the director of Big with Tom Hanks which in 1988 is the first film directed by a woman to gross more than $ 100 million in America) and based on the 1973 biography of the English neurologist and writer Oliver Sackswhich tells of the experiments carried out to help patients who remained in a catatonic state after being struck as children by the meningitis epidemic of 1927.

Robin Williams plays Doctor Malcolm Sayer who manages to awaken Leonard Lowe, played by Robert De Niro, helping him to readjust to daily life in another era. The awakening does not last long, but according to Sayer even if Leonard returns to be absent, the discovery of life and his desire to live it are the best result of the experience, and will accompany him forever. In the last scene, the doctor sits in front of his patient in front of a table they use to communicate and says: “let’s start“.

The film is shot at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center from Brooklyn and many extras are real patients of the institution. For Robert De Niro And Robin Williams is a very physical and demanding interpretation, awarded by critics with an equal National Board of Review Award, in addition to two other critics’ awards and the nomination for three Oscars received by the film. In 1991 during his participation in the television show The Johnny Carson Show, Robin Williams he also told an anecdote that took place during the shooting: “While shooting a scene, I accidentally broke my nose a Robert De Niro“. Robin Williams has explained: “I had to hold him still while he was having a fit, and my elbow went bam on his nose. At that point everything stopped, the people working on the set became paralyzed and everyone was waiting for a reaction from Bob.“Joked Robin William,”Instead, contrary to popular belief, he is a very kind person“. DeNiro he tells everyone that nothing has happened, the shooting stops and he is taken to the hospital, where apparently the doctor tells him that in reality in the moments of confusion following the blow, Robin Williams straightened his nose, probably always by mistake.