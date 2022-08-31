The document on Macron found by the FBI in the Trump mansion that generates suspicion

The news of the raid of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) to the mansion of former President Donald Trump in Mar-A-Lago went around the world. Since then, a scandal has been unleashed due to the behavior of the intelligence agency, which has been questioned by the former president, who announced a lawsuit for the action taken against him.

Meanwhile, new details of the information in the hands of said entity are known, which seized a total of 184 documents during the procedure, classified according to their confidentiality. Of these, 25 are marked with the famous category ‘Top Secret’, or what is translated as top secret.

One of the pieces that has attracted attention in the revelation of the FBI, which published a report exposing its reasons for accessing Donald Trump’s dream house in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, is the one that may be associated with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 photo, the receipt for property seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) – Photo: AP

In the images shared by the international press agencies it is observed that there is a document listed within the findings and that it could be related to the European president.

In the photograph that was published by Reuters, it can be read that in the item report there is one marked as article 1A, whose name is ‘info re: President of France’ (which in Spanish is understood as information on the president of France).

This detail is found in the three-page report that breaks down each of the elements that were collected during the FBI diligence at Trump’s mansion and that was published by the United States District Court, they point out from AFP.

Although it is not clear that it is information regarding Emmanuel Macron, it is still another episode that continues in the novel starring the leaders from their first meeting. Since then, their relationship has been in the public eye due to the moments of tension they have experienced between them.

Already on previous occasions, former President Donald Trump had claimed to have information about the love and sexual life of his French counterpart, according to sources consulted by the American media. Rolling Stone. Even, they indicate in the article, the sources declared that the former president said he knew “illicit details” about it.

At this time, it is not possible to say that the information obtained by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago raid process is directly associated with President Emmanuel Macron and, therefore, it cannot be elucidated that it is the answer to Donald Trump’s alleged accusations about Macron’s personal relationships. The FBI has not released a further report on this information.

Based on the suspicions generated by the content of the document held by Trump, the possibility is contemplated that this unprecedented raid will become a new impasse between the leaders. For now, the issue already dominates the international press.

It must be remembered that one of the aspects that drew attention to the life of the French president during his first years in office was his marriage, due to the age difference with his wife, who is 25 years old. Currently, he is 44 years old and his wife is 69 years old.

According to the FBI affidavit, 14 of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida earlier this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed with various newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence.

The investigators assumed that, if they searched the mansion, they would find more theoretically protected documents, as they finally did, reports NBCnews. The FBI seized eleven batches of classified materials during the search, which confirmed their suspicions.