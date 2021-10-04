THE DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE LIFE OF RIHANNA ARRIVES • MVC Magazine

The documentary on Rihanna’s life will arrive in the summer of 2021. To give us this confirmation was the director, Peter Berg, who has been working with her for 4 years to complete the project. The idea of ​​making this documentary was in fact announced between 2015 and 2016, but the Rihanna’s busy life prevented everything from being completed in a short time.

On the other hand, as confirmed by Berg a Collider, is a woman very involved in various entrepreneurial activities: “She is an extraordinary woman, every day she seems to grow and expand into new businesses and new projects at a pace that is difficult to keep up with. So whenever we think we’re going to finish the movie and release it, she does something like launching a fashion line or her lingerie line, or her skincare line.“.

The singer released her latest album in 2016, “Anti“, And in the following years he set up the beauty industry, Fenty Beauty, pushing the musical world to the background. But now that her life is calmer, it seems that Riri is back to writing and it is possible that her new album may be released in conjunction with the documentary. It is rumored on July 4th next year on Amazon Prime Video.