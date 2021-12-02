the documentary by JR and Agnès Varda

Two artists separated by age but united by a passion for images are the protagonists of the film Visages, Villages, broadcast on Sky Arte on Friday 3 December. To hold the reins of the film narrative are JR, the undisputed star of international street art, and Agnès Varda, key director of the Nouvelle Vague, who disappeared in 2019. The documentary is the result of the journey made by the two in a van through France, in search of authentic people and places whose forgotten poetry is in the details.

JR AND AGNÈS VARDA

Having met in 2015, the two artists immediately decided to work together, traveling on the road and meeting many people, who became the fulcrum of a project destined to turn into a cinematic story. The film also depicts the story of a friendship which has grown during the processing between jokes and surprises, beyond any age and geographical barrier. Acclaimed at the Cannes Film Festival and nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for best documentary, Visages, Villages gives viewers a fascinating experience, among the faces immortalized by JR in extra-large formats, a stylistic figure that has made him famous all over the world.

THE CINEMA OF AGNÈS VARDA

The words used by Angelina Jolie in 2017 during the award ceremony of the Oscar for Lifetime Achievement to Agnès Varda are emblematic: “Women artists still have to fight today to be free to carry out their work on an equal footing: and I believe that this was just not expected. Therefore we must draw strength from artists like Agnès: from the women who came before; who have taken the first step and shown the way to all of us; who have seen a little further; who said: ‘I will speak, I will write, I will go there, this is my way’. The artists who broke conventions and freed successive generations from constraints; those who fought for artistic freedom“.

