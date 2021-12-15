the documentary is an unmissable story

Despite the commendable richness of detail and the amount of truly memorable situations, one element remained particularly impressed upon me after previewing the first three episodes of Power On: the Story of Xbox, the documentary produced by Microsoft to celebrate the twenty years of the verdecrociato brand: the astounding and enviable honesty in putting a story made of passion and successes at the center of the scene, but also of sensational missteps and difficulties bordering on the insurmountable (you want retrace the history of the console in text format? Read our special Xbox: 20 years and don’t hear them).

We are actually talking about a lively and extraordinarily captivating story, presented without filters and above all without ever falling into hagiography – a much more than concrete risk when it is the protagonist himself who puts both his face and his voice, so to speak, even more so if we are talking about a company that wants to make itself beautiful by celebrating itself with the chest even legitimately outside. The Story of Xbox chooses instead, and I would add Fortunately, a radically different approach and for this reason so noteworthy: he is not afraid to reveal the background and discover altars, showing with great sincerity the dark side of certain company dynamics that are anything but praiseworthy. Admitting with astonishing candor and brutal failures, unexpected events and lucky breaks. Before continuing, you will be happy to know that Power On The Story of Xbox is available for free, also in Italian.

A story that was about not to happen

Without going into too much specifics, first of all in order not to take away the taste of the surprise from a very pleasant show to follow and never “phoned”, the most incredible fact is that Xbox – a brand that is now quite concrete on a global level, with two decades behind it and a perceived value of undoubted value – substantially it risked never becoming reality on several occasions.

Also because, at least at first, the landing of Microsoft within the videogame scene was perceived by the same company as a very risky bet for a company that dealt with radically different businesses, with an image very far from the already established one of the big ones. entertainment. A serious and graying aura, of a colossus on the verge of the monopoly that established itself with Windows and Office, described in the documentary with an effective (yet certainly not flattering …) comparison with the Star Wars Empire.

As we learn from Power On, the spring that paradoxically triggered the entire Xbox operation was none other than the supposed power of PlayStation 2. At the end of the last millennium, Microsoft was literally scared of the much vaunted PS2 performance: performance in reality

still all to be demonstrated, which however were attracting the attention of insiders and public opinion with hyperbole close to urban legends. Bill Gates himself, and with him the rest of the company, was apparently serious concerned that the next Sony console could become a direct competitor of personal computers: a challenge for the domination of homes and living rooms that, perhaps with the right strategic alliance, could suddenly compromise – if not destroy – the software and operating systems business that had made so much in that of Redmond. This underlying restlessness was the perfect spring to give the go to a handful of four programmers over the top, described, always to continue the analogy with Star Wars, as you must real Rebels within the Empire: The reckless team that was handling Direct X, a video game development software for PC.

A quartet of well-known troublemakers, young people who perfectly embodied the motto “genius and recklessness”. In fact, the idea of ​​starting from PC architecture (instead of proprietary chips, as Nintendo, SEGA and Sony had always done) to bring video game development on a new and admittedly attractive platform for Western teams – starting with the absence of very complicated manuals in Japanese. Basically, a computer hidden in all respects under the features of a console, with the provisional code name of “Direct X Box” – term considered in any case long and almost immediately amicably shortened in the very familiar Xbox.

The hard road to success

Not that the hypothesis of literally removing a billion dollars from investments in Office and other pillars of the company has found who knows how many supporters in Microsoft: on the contrary, Power On is testament to legendary doors in the face, of progressive conquests on the “political” level within the same multinational and of passages to the limit of the surreal (there is a revelation on the Windows kernel used for the very first prototype of the Xbox ancestor that will leave its mark, guaranteed).

There are truly numerous unforgettable moments: there is the memorable parenthesis of challenge between the Direct X team and the Windows CE team – who could count on the experience of collaboration with SEGA for the Dreamcast – in a meeting to the death that will prove fundamental for the future of the brand, held in front of Bill Gates himself. There is the story of the terrifying difficulties of hardware production: a painfully virgin territory for a Microsoft perhaps never so disoriented, complete with clumsy and arrogant attempt to go to Kyoto to solve the root problem, buying Nintendo himself.

There is the so-called “Valentine’s Day massacre”, which is the main theme of a second episode that mercilessly highlights a Bill Gates short-tempered, rude and unsustainable in his going out of control. Or again, all the part relating to the prototype to be presented for the debut scheduled during the fateful GDC of 2000, with aunlikely X in chromed aluminum weighing even 18 kilograms, which inspired by a nuclear reactor had to convey the idea of ​​an energy impossible to contain (however more distant than ever from the appearance of a PC).

From the hilarious background on the name – think that we risked getting snacks of the caliber of Frixion, Infini-D, Vrontier, Zimulate or 11X – at CES 2001 with The Rock and Bill Gates sharing the stage to show the definitive chassis of the console, Power On: the Story of Xbox proves to be a wonderful ups and downs of emotions and prodigious behind the scenes, with a sharp look at a Herculean enterprise for which a giant like Microsoft was not substantially ready yet. The official launch of the Xbox, which took place on November 15, 2001 at the Toys R Us in Times Square, thus becomes the description of a real miracle, at least partially successful also following lucky astral conjunctions.

Therefore, the presence with great fanfare of a Gates ready to deliver the car into the greedy hands of fans should not be deceived, or the very American-style assurance of certain public appearances of the previous months (even net of embarrassing slips).

The arrival of Xbox on the gaming scene is the child of the unconsciousness, the genius and the desire to risk of a handful of brilliant twenty-year-olds with a passion for video games and an avalanche of millions of dollars available: an epic that has made hard test anyone even from a human point of view, with people forced to live in the office for months and personal relationships sadly shattered. The cruel price to pay for giving life to something unique and unrepeatable, which willy-nilly managed to do and change the course of our beloved hobby forever.