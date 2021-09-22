The documentary on the bad situation of Britney Spears

Almost five years have passed since the release of Britney Spears’ last record and more than two years since her last concert, but the pop star is still at the center of the American show news due to Framing Britney Spears, a new documentary produced by New York Times largely dedicated to the well-known and controversial story of his heritage, of which he has no longer control since 2008. His father administers him in his place, who continues to obtain legal reasons, despite the great awareness and solidarity campaign of the fan movement identified by the hashtag #FreeBritney. The documentary is also causing discussion for how it recounts the media treatment suffered for years by Spears, who in the 2000s was constantly followed by the paparazzi and judged by entertainment magazines for his behavior.

Framing Britney Spears, which has not yet been distributed in Italy, has been commented not only by newspapers and on social networks, but also by many people from the American show business, such as actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler and singer Courtney Love, who like many others shared on Twitter the phrase “We are sorry, Britney”, “Sorry, Britney”. In a few days, on February 11, there will also be a new hearing in a Los Angeles court relating to the management of Spears’ assets, on which a new legal dispute has begun in recent years.

The whole story began between 2007 and 2008 when Spears, one of the most famous pop singers of those years, had a severe nervous breakdown and underwent compulsory medical treatment. For this a court temporarily awarded Jamie Spears the conservatorship – an American legal instrument, which usually applies to elderly or mentally disabled people – namely the protection of the enormous assets of the daughter, who was 26 at the time, and of her most important decisions.

At the end of 2008 Jamie Spears had the protection he had assumed over his daughter’s assets become permanent: he was appointed legal guardian of the finances of Britney Spears along with attorney Andrew Wallet. From then on, she began to conduct business negotiations with her daughter, who is now 39, and to be able to sell her properties, but also to decide who could hang out with her and who not, and control her daily life.

Framing Britney Spears – which literally means “To frame Britney Spears”, but also suggests the intention to better understand the figure of the singer – reconstructs the story also telling how for years Spears was subjected to great stress due to the strong media attention around her. With contemporary sensitivities about mental health and the unequal treatment of men and women in the press, the documentary chronicles, for example, how Spears was criticized after her relationship with Justin Timberlake ended. The breakup was told only from the point of view of Timberlake – who accused Spears of treason – and the documentary suggests that the singer exploited the popularity of the former partner in an incorrect way as he represented her, in fact, in the videos of “Cry me a river ”(2002) and“ What Goes Around… Comes Around ”(2007).

As an example of Spears’ treatment in the media, a notorious 2003 interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, who asked the then 21-year-old singer questions about her sex life and the end of her relationship with Timberlake, is cited. Sawyer accused her of betraying her ex-boyfriend by saying, “You did things to him that made him suffer a lot. What have you done to him? ‘ In the same interview she told Spears that Kendel Ehrlich, wife of the former governor of Maryland, had said she wanted to shoot her because she was a bad example for little girls because of the way she dressed and behaved, and also asked her about when she said she wasn’t going to have sex before she got married. In short, morbid questions and today widely considered inappropriate and offensive, especially for a 21-year-old woman.

The #FreeBritney movement, which demands that Spears be given back control over his money and life, began to grow especially after Spears announced in January 2019 that he had canceled a residency show (ie a series of concerts with a fixed venue that can last for years) in Las Vegas due to serious health problems of the father. In May, the singer went in person to a hearing in Los Angeles on the protection of her assets, which rarely happened: a few days later a judge ordered an independent evaluation on the conservatorship and in September Jamie Spears asked to be exempted from guardianship because of his health problems. Since then, the role of tutor and administrator of Britney Spears has been played by another person, Jodi Montgomery, on a temporary basis.

Spears’ attorney said in a hearing last summer that her client “strongly opposed” having her father as a guardian and administrator, demanding that Montgomery’s tenure become permanent and anticipating that in the future the singer might ask. the end of protection. In December the conservatorship it had been extended until next September and Thursday’s hearing will likely discuss Jamie Spears’ future role in her daughter’s fortune.

Over the past year it has become clear that Britney Spears is opposed to her father continuing to control her life and assets, even though she had never publicly made many statements about it. For a long time he hasn’t even commented on his fans’ concerns – called conspiracy theories by Jamie Spears – manifested in tons of social media posts. After the release of Framing Britney Spears however he released a post which is a clear reference to the documentary. It contains a video of a concert from three years ago and says:

I’ve always loved being on stage… but I’m taking the time to learn and be a normal person… I just love living the normal everyday stuff! Each person has his or her own story and opinion on other people’s stories !!! We all have so many different and beautiful lives !!! Remember, I don’t care what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to that person’s life behind the lens !!!

On Tuesday, Spears’ current partner Sam Asghari criticized her father in an Instagram story in which she insulted him and said she had “zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly puts obstacles in the way. our way “.