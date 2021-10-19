the documentary Sweetener Tour is coming to Netflix

written by Roberta Marciano





8 December 2020



What fans have been hoping for for over a year is about to come true. Even if the official status has not yet arrived Ariana Grande is in all likelihood to launch his documentary on Netflix. As the images shared by the cantate suggest it will be a concert film from his Sweetener / Thank U Next Tour.

The teasing arrived through the social channels of the singer who published some images of her tour, both on Instagram and on Twitter, tagging Netflix who also responded by quoting a verse from her REM song.

The documentary will arrive on the streaming platform on December 21st, exactly one year after the conclusion of his tour which ended on December 21st 2019. Excuse me, i love you is his title and it is a tribute to the love of his fans who insisted so much on having this docufilm and who were promptly satisfied.

It is not the first time that artists have surprisingly announced their research. It happened for Shawn Mendes’ Live Concert, available right on Netflix, and again with Taylor Swift’s acoustic session with folklore, available on Disney +.

Eyes wide open on the social channels of the former Nickelodeon starlet and on those of the platform, because a date could be announced in the next few days.