the documentary that launches No Time to Die

Look at it. I’m just a handful of minutes (46, to be exact). But there is a life inside. The life of Daniel Craig. The actor who is now highly confirmed will no longer be agent 007. No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga, his last time, finally comes out on September 30th. In the meantime, to prepare us, there is Being James Bond. The documentary on Apple TV + available for free until 7 October. We have seen it: it is not to be missed!

DANIEL CRAIG: PHOTOS, FILMS AND LOVES. WATCH THE GALLERY

Being James Bond: ode to Daniel Craig

Look at it. Even if you were also among those who rejected him at the time. In Being James Bond there is all of Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Five films but not only. Fifteen years in the life of the actor but not only. There is the truth told by Barbara Broccoli, historical producer that the saga inherited it from her father. And that in 2005 he strongly wanted the unknown Daniel Craig, to replace the now retired Pierce Brosnan.

When No Time to Die comes out

In the docu there is obviously a lot of No Time to Die, the new film that we will finally see on September 30th. Two days after the Royal London premiere. A tradition, from the time of Sean Connery. The fifth time of Craig who, after a “false alarm” post Specter, now he really said enough. No Time to Die is his latest Bond Movie. This time definitively: “The time has cometo, ”he said on TV.

ALL THE BOND GIRLS OF HISTORY: SEE THE GALLERY

Hunk Bond

Personally I have always been in his favor. I never agreed with who, at the time of the first images stolen from the set of Casino Royaleseeing him come out of the waters he wrote “Hunk Bond”. Just a hunk. A cool one. A body and nothing more. And I didn’t even care that he was the first blonde James Bond in history. What then on closer inspection is not that Roger Moore was dark.

Barbara’s choice (Broccoli)

Rather, I have always agreed with Miss Broccoli. Seduced by his icy eyes (this is true) right away. “They told me to see Elizabeth. I was looking for a new James Bond, to relaunch the saga. It had to be different from everyone else. Modern, and not remembering its predecessors. I saw that movie and him. It was magnetic. The most magnetic actor I’ve ever seen. Then on the set I discovered that he also has charisma. Which is the most charismatic of all his colleagues around“.

Being James Bond it starts from the beginning and goes to the end. From the first rumors about “a certain Daniel Craig”, as they said / wrote at the time. On the last day of the set of No Time to Die. The farewell … In between there is the whole truth (at least the official one) about the last 5 films of the most famous saga in the world. Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter, No Time to Die. 2006-2021.

FIND OUT WHY LASHANA LYNCH IS THE NEW 007

Loading... Advertisements

Revenge of Hugh Jackman

The video materials are endless. Unseen images from 5 sets. Repertory scenes from the presentation press conferences. Statements from the directors and the Bond Girls. And also of Hugh Jackman: He and Craig remained as candidates for PA at the timerte. Colin Farrell was already knocked out. We know how it went. In the docu we discover the cold reaction of the Australian …

Tears in the Casino Royale shower

And then, there are the tears. In Being James Bond there is the truth about what for me is the most beautiful moment of the whole saga. Not just the 5 DC movies Even more than the legendary order “A shaken vodka martini, not mixed”. That of Sean Connery in the first film of the saga (1962) and that of DC in Casino Royale (“I practiced for three days. I only remember a big headache “). No: for me the number one moment of the saga is another.

LEA SEYDOUX AND MONICA BELLUCCI: WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW FOR SPECTER

It is the one of the shower in Casino RoyalAnd. With James Bond / DC crying. In Being James Bond we find out that it was he, DC, who wanted those tears. He who, in order to sign the contract, had claimed to be able to show “The emotions of man, even before his body and the iconic character of the character”. The script was for Vesper / Eva Green to be in underwear in the shower, for him to walk in and, very James Bond-like, to kiss and undress her.

Daniel Craig cries

Instead in the film we see them both dressed, both wet by the jet of water, she crying with makeup that lines her face. He who embraces her, caresses her, does not kiss her. And he cries with her. “It wasn’t supposed to be a sex scene, but a love scene. I had to show James Bond’s heart. That of a man in love, not a macho hero “.

To me “Hunk Bond” missing already. After seeing Being James Bond it will be the same for you. Trust me.

For the record, the last day of No Time to Die Daniel Craig cried…

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION