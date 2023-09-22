The Dodgers took advantage of the Giants’ mistakes and defeated them 7–2.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly gave up the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of two physical errors and one mental error by the San Francisco Giants to beat them 7-1 on Thursday. 2 in the first duel of the series.

San Francisco has lost six of seven games on its trip, falling further behind in the race for the final wild card ticket to the playoffs in the National League.

Will Smith tripled off John Brebbia (3-1) and Martínez hit his fly ball to right field. He wasn’t far behind when Mike Yastrzemski caught the ball.

He held it for a moment, apparently forgetting that it was only the second out. This gave Smith enough time to run home and make the score 3–2.

Two wild pitches from reliever Luke Jackson gave the National West Division champion Dodgers two runs in the seventh inning.

Shelby Miller (2-0) got the win with one inning of relief.

For the veterans, Venezuela’s Wilmer Flores 3-0, Thyro Estrada 4-0. Dominican Marco Luciano 3-1.

Dominican Amed Rosario 2-1 for the Dodgers. Venezuela’s Miguel Rojas 1-1. Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández went 0-2 with an RBI.