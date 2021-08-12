News

The Dog Is Back, Start of Rise for the Dogecoin

The price of Dogecoin in recent weeks has not had a very positive trend; the crypto currency has seen continuous drops that have brought its price far below its all-time high. With the hype around meme coins fading, it’s no surprise that this was the case.

Now, however, it seems that the DOGE has returned to the top for a few days as it has seen the first real gains after several difficult weeks. Since opening last weekend, Il Dogecoin has seen a massive increase in its price. As is well known, the Dogecoin has been trying to hold above $ 0.20 for the past week and, following the long impulse on August 7, it appears to have got back on track creating new bullish possibilities.

66% of Dogecoin holders “are in profit”

Most current Dogecoin holders are starting to reap profits as the meme token has grown by 24.7% in the past seven days, while the price of Ethereum has grown by 18.9% and the price of Bitcoin has increased by 15. , 5%.

Additionally, Dogecoin’s rally also overtook Cardano, which was up 11.4%, while Ripple only reported a 8.7% price increase, but the token’s present value of $ 0.2683 is still. well below the all-time high of $ 0.75 recorded in May 2021.

This Dogecoin turnaround began on July 20, the same day Bitcoin’s price hit a low of $ 29,500, and the DOGE price hit a low of $ 0.16 before correcting its course and go out.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

As anticipated, the price of DOGE at the time of writing is at $ 0.2686, which is on full swing after several weeks of low volatility and a phase of sideways.

With a confirmation of a close above $ 0.2885, Dogecoin’s next target is the supply area in the $ 0.40 / $ 0.44 zone.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

