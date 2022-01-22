the dog sitter would have taken her dogs away (PHOTO)

It seems that Britney Spears’ dog sitter took her dogs away from her, because she was convinced that they were not safe

Who does not know the iconic Britney Spears? Born in 1981, is among the most famous artists of pop music, and the most awarded. She is a complete artist: songwriter, actress, dancer. The surge in his career comes at just 17, with the release of his first albums, Baby One More Time And Oops!… I Did It Again, achieving record takings.

His private life, given the popularity, has always been at the center of gossip. Britney: For the Record, is a documentary shot by the artist to explain his version of the events in his life, inherent in the first ten years of 2000.

One of the episodes that went around the world took place in February 2007, when, as reported by the American tabloids, the girl after a night spent in rehabilitation, decides to go to a hairdresser to shave off. When the latter refused, she would have taken a razor and carried out the gesture alone. The photos of her change of look were on all the front pages around the world, and her life once again exposed to the judgment of her fans.

In recent years, however, the news that revolves more around his person, goes hand in hand with the hashtag that has gone viral #FreeBritney. According to a well-known American podcast, the singer has always been a victim of her father’s decisions, making her a prisoner of her own life in some way. After various court cases, it would appear that on August 12, 2021, Britney Spears’ father agreed to renounce the title of the woman’s legal guardian.

But there seems to be no peace for the artist who sees himself again among the first gossip news, and this time the reason would be his dogs taken away by the dog sitter.

The dog sitter allegedly took the dogs away from Britney Spears’ property

Unveiled by an American site, the TMZ, in the home of Britney Spears there would be no tranquility that would last long. According to rumors, the singer’s dog sitter would have taken her dogs away, because she was convinced that no one cared enough for them.

It all starts two weeks ago when one of the two dogs, he would have vomited not feeling very well. So the dog sitter he decides to take both of them and take them to the vet. Believing that they were not well cared for and in an unsafe environment in the pop star’s home, the dog sitter decided not to bring them back and to keep them home with her.

Thus, again from what is said, the singer would have called, on 10 August, the police, precisely the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, to report the theft of his animals. Only that something didn’t go according to plan, as Britney Spears would have them sent away when the agents arrived.

Other rumors, they would add to the matter, including a quarrel with one of the maids of the woman’s house. The employee allegedly showed Spears some photos, taken with her cell phone, of the moment in which the little dog had gotten sick.

At this point the artist would have been angry as it is strictly forbidden to take pictures inside the house, even hitting the woman’s cell phone making it fall to the ground. The waitress, however, tells another version in the complaint presented, asserting that its owner had hit her in the arm, and consequently the cell phone would have fallen on impact.

The whole story remains for the moment only an alleged rumor not yet confirmed by anyone, but which is believed to be reliable given to the fame of the American tabloid from which it comes.

