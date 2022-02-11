The Dogecoin born as a joke, then relaunched by Tesla It has become the sponsor of the Olympics in Russia

There is not just one cryptocurrency, but there are about 13,000 in circulation. One of the most interesting is Dogecoin, whose volatility appears to be even greater than Bitcoin right now. The history of this currency is particular because it was born as a joke in 2013, in fact it had and still has the head of a shiba dog as a symbol, but it soon began to spread and to be used in transactions, especially after Elon Musk, who is at the head of the electric car company Tesla, he has repeatedly publicly mentioned this coin saying he prefers it to Bitcoin because it would encourage people to spend it on trades rather than hoarding it waiting for the value to go up.

Among other things, he would consider it more suitable for handling large volumes of transactions. In 2014 he was a sponsor of the Winter Olympics which took place in Russia. Despite this publicity, the value had not increased that much and over time the currency remained almost immobile even in terms of use. Precisely for this reason, caution is recommended to those wishing to enter this mechanism: virtual currencies must be managed with responsibility because wrong investments could lead to catastrophic effects.







