The Dogecoin community supports Elon Musk against the US government

Tesla’s shares are down after the US government asked the company to pay $ 11 in tax in 2021. Although the US government was not happy with getting the huge amount of money out of the company, the crypto community she was ready to reciprocate the support received by the American businessman.

According to the crypto community, the US government is exerting its power too much considering that Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and Space, has paid 11 billion tax dollars this year. Developer Dogecoin said the US government has a negative attitude towards the entrepreneur who paid the largest amount of commissions in the country’s history.

trash government: “pay your share” elon: “ok here is literally more than anyone has ever paid in history” trash government: “wow what a freeloader, now please everyone in the USA give us more money and we will print 2.5 trillion more from thin air” – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) December 20, 2021

For example, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Musk is a freeloader, adding that he should start paying taxes. Senator Warren went so far as to suggest a change to the tax code. However, Musk is back, stating that the US government should focus on paying more taxes than any American in 2021.

To express the stress that comes with paying taxes, Musk stressed that he will pay more taxes than any American in 2021. He also added that the US government shouldn’t spend the amount it pays at once.

The Doge community returns Musk’s support

This news comes after Musk fought for the DOGE community in multiple instances. For example, Musk has promised to partner with DOGE developers to help improve the network. Additionally, Musk announced that Tesla would accept Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) as payment for specific merchandise.

It claimed that DOGE would be the best cryptocurrency for payment if its developers could increase its Blocksize and block time by tenfold and decrease its fee by 100x. He also promised to work with the DOGE developers to help improve the project.