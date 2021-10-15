News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The new Dogecoin foundation will be run by OG community members Jens Wiechers, Gary Lachance, Dogecoin Core developer Ross Nicoll and other prominent Dogecoiners. Its advisory board boasts a few notable names, including longtime Elon Musk partner and Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

First formed in 2014, months after Dogecoin founder Jackson Palmer announced the project on Twitter as a joke, the foundation has had many donations in and out of the crypto space. However, after some of its founders – Ben Doernberg and Eric Nakagawa – left the original foundation, the group remained largely silent.

Following the news, as Cointelegraph Markets Pro data shows, the price of Dogecoin fell by more than 6% yesterday, closing the session slightly below $ 0.30.

Can the Dogecoin reach a $ 1 valuation after the big shots come in?

The DOGE has become one of the biggest success stories of the year, as it has gone from being a “created as a joke” coin to one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency industry. Primarily, increased trading volumes and increased attention from major influencers have played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency journey.

The same was highlighted in a series of tweets by Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis. He pointed to the fact that Doge adoption has stood at the highest level since the 2017 bull market. New users who have held the token for less than six months currently hold 25% of the circulating supply.

Loading...
Advertisements

Going on, Gradwell provided a deeper insight into the on-chain activity for the trending altcoin by stating that Dogecoin could reach $ 1.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

At the time of writing, the Doge is trading at $ 0.2968, a third consecutive day of low. It could just be a pause before the upward draw.

For the resumption of the bullish trend, the price must first close above $ 0.30, the last major support zone. The short-term target remains the supply area in the $ 0.40 / $ 0.44 zone.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
578
News

Cinema, all films out in October
561
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
488
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
341
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top