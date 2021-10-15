The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!

Following the news, as Cointelegraph Markets Pro data shows, the price of Dogecoin fell by more than 6% yesterday, closing the session slightly below $ 0.30.

Can the Dogecoin reach a $ 1 valuation after the big shots come in?

The DOGE has become one of the biggest success stories of the year, as it has gone from being a “created as a joke” coin to one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency industry. Primarily, increased trading volumes and increased attention from major influencers have played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency journey.

The same was highlighted in a series of tweets by Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis. He pointed to the fact that Doge adoption has stood at the highest level since the 2017 bull market. New users who have held the token for less than six months currently hold 25% of the circulating supply.

Loading... Advertisements

Going on, Gradwell provided a deeper insight into the on-chain activity for the trending altcoin by stating that Dogecoin could reach $ 1.