The Dogecoin Foundation transforms DOGE with Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin

Having eclipsed since 2014, the Dogecoin Foundation she is back and now she has nothing less than one in her bosom representative of Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin themselves.

This was announced by the foundation itself, which reactivated its Twitter channel, which has been stopped since 2018; the site has also been reactivated.

In the announcement, the foundation says it is excited by its own return, aimed at support the Dogecoin ecosystem, its future and its blockchain. It will not take control of one of the pivotal projects the developers are working on, namely the wallet.

The return to the field from the foundation is explained as a way to protect the Dogecoin brand by those who wanted to appropriate it. In fact, since 2014 the Dogecoin Foundation has been fighting to prevent someone from appropriating the Dogecoin brand by depositing it at a patent office.

But the foundation had let people play with it. After all, Dogecoin, the name and the logo “They belong to the people, after all”, but someone wanted to overdo it.

The manifesto of the Dogecoin Foundation

The Foundation then presented its new manifesto, which will serve as a guide. It is very simple and is based on 4 words, listed here:

Being useful, we value utility more than technical genius.

Being customizable, we value individuals and interactions more than the profit-based economy.

Being welcoming, we value collaboration and trust more than competition and exclusivity.

Being reliable, we value work solutions more than speed of delivery.

Translated, the Foundation intends to transform Dogecoin into a project that is not just a mere economic gain, but also useful, efficient, brilliant.

Moreover, it is explained in the manifesto:

“We are developing a currency for the people, and we strive to do only good every day.”

The official site also has a section Road map, currently empty. What we know about Dogecoin’s future is that the foundation intends to have a three-year budget, to hire people who can work full-time on Dogecoin-related projects.

In fact, Dogecoin has grown a lot, especially in the last year, thanks to a community that has worked on it sometimes neglecting their personal life.

The Foundation now wants these people to work on Dogecoin as a real job. To make this happen there is a need for sponsors, someone who finances projects.

It is safe to bet that the sponsors will not be long in coming, seen the interest that DOGE aroused in 2021 with its skyrocketing price.

Elon Musk and involvement in Dogecoin

There is also one to contribute in this direction highly respected advisor team. Alongside the historic developers and community leaders, there are two names that leap to the eye:

Jared Birchall, whose description reads “Represents Elon Musk – Legal and Financial Advisor”.

whose description reads “Represents Elon Musk – Legal and Financial Advisor”. Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum.

This means first of all that, from now on, Elon Musk will have his weight in Dogecoin.

A while ago Tesla’s CEO had to remind his followers that while he supported the project, he had no role in it. From today this is no longer the case. And with Elon Musk’s popularity and vision it pretty much goes without saying that Dogecoin will have an important future ahead of it.

Finally, the restoration of the foundation certifies the metamorphosis of Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency born as a joke becomes a full-fledged company, which aims to be useful and popular and no longer just a coin for tips on social media. And this is one turning point.