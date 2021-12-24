The Dogecoin Foundation works with the Ethereum co-founder to introduce staking in DOGE

The Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the popular memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE), is working on a staking mechanism in collaboration with Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Thursday, the foundation published there Dogecoin Trailmap, a roadmap he will strive to explore and which he believes will contribute to Dogecoin’s success. In this context, the Dogecoin Foundation is collaborating with Buterin to develop a “proposed only by Doge“For a proof-of-stake (PoS) version with”community staking.“

This would allow all Dogecoin users to stake their DOGE and receive extra tokens for network support, as explained by the Dogecoin Foundation:

“The PoS version will allow everyone, not just the big boys, to participate in a way that rewards them for their contribution to running the network, while also giving back to the entire community through charities.”

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the Dogecoin Foundation re-established its project in August 2021 after six years of near-complete inactivity. In the new team, the foundation added Buterin, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and Dogecoin core developer Max Keller to the advisory board. Tesla CEO and big DOGE fan Elon Musk will be represented by Neuralink CEO Jared Birchall.

“As you can imagine, setting off on such an adventure is no easy feat and we are still at the beginning. We already have some influential friends on our side and a growing group of people preparing to contribute development time to these open-source projects.”Indicates the new post of the foundation.

Dogecoin was founded in 2014 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who created DOGE’s payment system as a “joke.” The Dogecoin Foundation went out of business shortly after its founders abandoned the project.