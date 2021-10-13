The Dogecoin is starting to wobble. What will the future hold for him?

The Dogecoin fearful of copying the Shiba Inu rally

Dogecoin holders may want to react and follow the Shiba Inu movement, but the DOGE price has shown some restraint. The crypto for the most part followed the indications of the market instead of those of some other cryptocurrency. It is mentioned that since the beginning of the month, the altcoin has only risen by 20.32%.

The biggest reason is probably Dogecoin’s liquidations in recent weeks. For example, positions worth $ 6 million were liquidated on 6 October. Along with retail investors, large portfolios or possibly even “whales” have made some significant transactions. Over 6,000 transactions, each worth more than $ 100,000, were conducted in 48 hours. Cumulatively these have been valued at over $ 21.61 billion.

Please note that the average volume of DOGE is less than 2 billion dollars in a single day.