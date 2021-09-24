The Dogecoin-Killer Follows the Same Destiny as the Victim

A week after the last analysis on the subject, the Shiba Inu price has lost much of its bullish drive, returning well below the $ 0.000008 level that had been an important support in the past few days.

The last week of the Dogecoin-Killer

Currently, at 7:40 pm today, the price of Shiba Inu is at $ 0.000007013, down about -8%, with market capitalization in sharp decline, which carries the meme-token known as Dogecoin-Killer ranked 45th among the most traded cryptocurrencies according to CoinMarketCap data.

The current price of Shiba Inu is following the trend of the Dogecoin in this period and a new decline towards other support levels already touched in the past can already be expected. For now, in fact, the two cryptocurrencies share the same fate, with a -60% from the highs of May 2021.

Shiba Inu price predictions

Starting at the current price level, the bullish scenario is primarily about breaking out of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $ 0.00000803 before returning to $ 0.00000850.

Instead, on the downside, Shiba Inu may continue the last week’s contraction to move to the support of $ 0.00000686 and even further towards the $ 0.00000651 level.

Loading... Advertisements

A third hypothesis for the very short term is the consolidation above the $ 0.000007 level and below the $ 0.00000726 level.

At least for the next trading sessions, the latter appears as one of the most likely scenarios. If the consolidation continues, then the Shiba Inu might have room to extend its bullish push further, but a further move away from the $ 0.000007 level could rekindle bearish pressure on the meme-token.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Keep reading

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: