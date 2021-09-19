The Dogecoin Starts to Push Up, the Supply Area is the Next Goal!

The Dogecoin price has started to go up (+ 4.5% at the time of writing) despite the latest news regarding the possible start of regulation and after the latest speech by ECB President Lagarde who defines cryptocurrencies as too speculative assets to be equated with a medium of exchange but still believes that they should be regulated.

The topic of crypto space regulation has been particularly lively, and Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told the Senate Banking Committee that the SEC is working overtime to create a set of rules for crypto markets. cryptocurrencies, to protect investors, among other things. In response, both the crypto community and its critics shared their thoughts. Among those who have given their opinion is billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

Will crypto regulation entail changes to Dogecoin?

“Personally, I think regulation built around existing fraud laws isn’t a bad thingCuban tweeted in a thread on Thursday. “It requires proof of authorship and identity, but it won’t harm innovation, or slow anything down“. Instead, the regulation “will open the door for more people to safely use cryptocurrencies’Cuban tweeted.

Cuban acknowledged that a form of proof of paternity would eliminate the anonymity that some prefer to maintain in the crypto community, but ultimately he thinks the good of such a thing would outweigh the bad. “If you need paternity proof for smart contracts the feds and potential fraud victims will have a person / entity to sue or indict“, he has declared. “Probably at the expense of anonymous innovators, but this is the price that will be paid. ” (Remember that smart contracts are collections of code that execute a series of instructions on the blockchain).

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

The DOGE retested the support at $ 0.234 but immediately rallied back but must be able to break the current upside first.

Dogecoin bulls want to see a long volume increase to enter and permanently leave the current price area. The goal of those who are long is, as anticipated, the supply area between $ 0.408 / $ 0.445.

