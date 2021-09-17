The Dogecoin Starts to Push Up, the Supply Area is the Next Goal!

The Dogecoin price has started to go up (+ 4.5% at the time of writing) despite the latest news regarding the possible start of regulation and after the latest speech by ECB President Lagarde who defines cryptocurrencies as too speculative assets to be equated with a medium of exchange but still believes that they should be regulated.

The topic of crypto space regulation has been particularly lively, and Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told the Senate Banking Committee that the SEC is working overtime to create a set of rules for crypto markets. cryptocurrencies, to protect investors, among other things. In response, both the crypto community and its critics shared their thoughts. Among those who have given their opinion is billionaire investor Mark Cuban.