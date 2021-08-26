News

The dogs actors of Cruella, the clip exclusively for Diregiovani

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The film in home video from today

“New dogs … old tricks”. On World Dog Day, Diregiovani presents the exclusive clip from the Disney movie Cruella. In-depth study of the animals-actors and trainers involved in the film. The protagonist, in particular, is the Wink dog. This is an unreleased excerpt of the extra content featured in the Blu-Ray and UHD Steelbook version of the film, already available in the home video.

Cruella is portrayed by Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based on the novel “101 Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Cruella is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, pga, while Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close are executive producers.

Loading...
Advertisements

The plot

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) is the protagonist of the new Disney live action movie Cruella, which tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and fashionable antagonists in the world of cinema: the legendary Cruella de Vil (Crudelia De Mon). Set during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London, the film follows a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson (Howard House, Reason and sentiment). But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, hip and vengeful Cruella.

2021-08-26T18: 15: 16 + 02: 00

2021-08-26T18: 27: 41 + 02: 00




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

952
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
764
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
746
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
699
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
592
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
579
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
577
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
561
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
518
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
492
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top