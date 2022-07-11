the Dolce & Gabbana show that no one wanted to miss

The Piazza del Duomo in Syracuse, in Sicily, was the place chosen by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their haute couture line, better known as Alta Moda. The designers paid a beautiful tribute to the opera Cavalleria Rusticanaby Pietro Mascagni, in a spectacular parade that included the participation of more than one hundred models.

An appointment that no one wanted to miss. Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone or Drew Barrymore were some of the celebrities who traveled to the Italian city to see first hand the stunning designs with which Dolce & Gabbana paid tribute to Italian seamstresses. Dressed by the firm, the famous captured all eyes.

Mariah Carey with Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana in Sicily Instagram @mariahcarey

Mariah Carey caused a sensation in a super-fitting, train-trimmed dress that featured a majolica-inspired print. A dress with a neckline vone of the singer’s favorites, which she wore with her curly hair with volume and a crown.

Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone and Helen Mirren at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Sicily Instagram @mariahcarey

Sharon Stone became one of the main stars of the parade with an ensemble consisting of a corset top with slightly puffed sleeves and blue satin trousers with an overskirt with a train and a floral print.





Drew Barrymore joined the pink trend with a chiffon dress in different shades of this tone and with flower detail on the sleeves, which added volume to the styling, an element also present in her headdress.

read also

Helen Mirren wore a bright knit design with a multicolored striped print, puffed sleeves and a train. The actress was radiant with this design that she did not overload, she only wore it with earrings from the same house.

Helen Mirren with her husband, Taylor Hackford, at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Sicily Instagram @helenmirren

Lupita Nyong’o drew attention for her hairstyle that was reminiscent of the Tower of Pisa. The actress wore it with an asymmetrical dress with an opening in the skirt that stood out for its mosaic print in shades of blue, green and yellow.

Lupita Nyong’o with her look for the Dolce & Gabbana parade in Sicily Instagram @lupitanyongo

Heidi Klum surprised with a beautiful jumpsuit, with a strapless neckline, which stood out for its sequined embroidery. She finished off the look with a matching bag and sandals.

The model Heidi Klum at the Dolce & Gabbana parade in Sicily Instagram @heidiklum

Lucy Hale surrendered to yellow with a pretty mesh dress with the chest part full of different flowers. the protagonist of Little Liars She completed the look with a clutch bag and gold sandals.

Actress Lucy Hale with her look to attend the Dolce & Gabbana parade in Sicily Instagram @lucyhale

Emma Roberts opted for fashionable pink with an ensemble consisting of a corset-style top and sequin-studded skirt. The romantic touch was provided by the flowers on both the top and the skirt, as well as the actress’s choker, which completed the look with metallic sandals.





Kris Jenner was also present in the front row with her partner, Corey Gamble. The mother of the Kardashian-Jenners opted for a total look white with a tunic-style dress, with brocades and ruffle detail on the neckline and sleeves. For his part, Corey did not go unnoticed in his aqua green satin suit, with a white T-shirt and black loafers.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Sicily Instagram @krisjenner

“Classical and baroque, aristocracy and people, catharsis and prayer. Filled with precious opposite qualities, the Piazza del Duomo embodies a way of life that has preserved the unique spirit of Syracuse for centuries. More than a physical place, the oldest heart of the city is the perfect setting to present the timeless creations of D&G Alta Moda”, they declared from the firm before showing their designs, full of tradition and craftsmanship.





