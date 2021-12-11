the “Dolce Vita” train will leave in 2023

Discovering and rediscovering the beauties of Italy through a window is the new trend of slow tourism, which has led to enhancement of historic trains And railway routes completely forgotten.

Unmissable opportunities for passengers, who can admire the natural beauty of the beautiful country from a new point of view, at the same time descending into aatmosphere of the past, when high speed was still a futuristic mirage.

The Dolce Vita train

To lengthen the list of historic trains that have returned to run on the tracks it is now the turn of the Orient Express, which arrived in Italy in a new guise, which enhances the Italian way of life. The legendary luxury train, renamed “The sweet life”Lives up to its name: inspired by the Sixties it celebrates, in its own design, the excellence of made in Italy.

Above all, those of the masters of Italian style of the 60s and 80s, which characterize the 12 Deluxe cabins, 18 suites, the Honor Suite and the restaurant. A triumph of refinement and comfort, signed by the Milanese Dimorestudio, the international architecture and design studio founded by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran in 2003.

A train that makes Italianness its pride cannot fail to reserve aspecial attention to catering. The Dolce Vita brings together the best national and international chefs and bartenders, in order to create food and wine proposals capable of combining our local tradition with the refinement of modern cuisine. Starred chefs will revisit typical dishes of Mediterranean culture, served in theExecutive Lounge, where guests can taste them in an elegant and welcoming space.

The train, born from the collaboration between Arsenale SPA, the Accor Group and Trenitalia, will welcome its members first passengers in 2023. A first maiden voyage was held on June 15, connecting Rome to Civitavecchia. But the numbers of the project are ambitious: five trains, 10 itineraries, 14 regions crossed, 128 cities touched, 126 thousand kilometers in all.

The itineraries of the Orient Express

The itineraries they will offer stays of one to three nights, with overnight stays in equally exclusive hotels. The convoys will cross the Alps, Piedmont and the Ligurian Riviera, the villages of Val D’Orcia and the Tuscan Maremma, the Via Transiberiana and the Sassi di Matera, Western and Eastern Sicily, Baroque Sicily, the Lucanian and Ionian Coast and the Salento.

Rome, in particular, it will be a special stop, because here travelers can stay in the first Italian hotel signed Orient Express: the Hotel Orient Express Minerva, which will open in 2024. Also planned three international destinations, which will connect Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split.

Sébastien Bazin, president and CEO of Accor SA, said: “Our partnership with Arsenale has opened new horizons perfectly in line with the tradition of the Orient Express philosophy: to constantly improve and seek new discoveries, always in the name of taste and refinement.“.

Even our Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, defined the Dolce Vita Train “a perfect project that joins forces and combines tradition and innovation“.

With spectacular views and diverse regional cultures as a backdrop, the Orient Express experience in Italy will be truly unforgettable.