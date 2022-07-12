the dollar became a nightmare and now breaks a new record, how is it quoted?

The price of the dollar in Colombia shot up again this Tuesday, July 12, and points to new historical highs throughout this day, driven by what is happening on the international scene with oil, the crisis in the United States, the war in Ukraine and the confinement in China.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchangethis currency opened the market with a price of 4,590 pesos, which is 76 pesos and 72 cents higher than the Representative Market Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence at 4,513 pesos and 28 cents, the highest in the entire history of the country.

Likewise, in its first operations, its price shot up again and at this time it is trading at 4,634 pesos, breaking the level of its historical maximum for the seventh time in less than a week, more than 350 pesos above the limit it set in March. of 2020, when it was 4,230, affected by the pandemic.

In other values ​​reported by the BVC, the dollar at the moment is traded at an average price of 4,613 pesos with 78 cents, while the minimum falls just one peso below the opening and stands at 4,589.90. The trend in his first movements has been upward.

It should be remembered that yesterday this foreign currency closed at a new historical maximum, which has already been broken, and with gains of more than 150 pesos. Undoubtedly, this continues to be the most sought-after foreign currency in the world, due to the specter of the recession that haunts the United States and these days also impacts several nations of the European Union.

On Wednesday, July 13, the White House will reveal the new inflation figure for the United States in the month of June, a fact that for now has investors in expectation, since the increase in the cost of living continues to affect consumer and producer prices, slowing down the economy and the productive industry .

Likewise, this rising price is the result of oil prices, which ended up scattered on Monday, between the prospect of a new deficit in Chinese demand and the still strong limitations of supply.

Brent barrel for delivery in September it rose a mere 0.07% to $107.10, while the WTI barrel, for August, gave up 0.66% and ended at $104.09.

“It’s a tough fight” between advocates of demand tempered by the economic slowdown and “those who focus on structurally constrained supply,” said Bill O’Grady of Confluence Investment.

“The market tries to understand what happens with the offer and the demand”, said Bart Melek, an analyst at TD Securities. “And in the last few days the trend has been mostly downward.”

“The main reason is China,” said the analyst, referring to the wave of confinements, especially in Shanghai and Macao, due to the wave of covid.

Juan Eduardo Nates, currency expert at Credicorp Capital on the podcast Economicastreferred to the possibility that this currency will drop in a short period to 2,500 or 3,000 pesos.

According to the expert, the dollar will remain at a high price for the rest of the year, calculating a time of six months more than the year 2023, approximately. In addition, he stated that the lowest this currency would return to would be 3,500 pesos.