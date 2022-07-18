the dollar begins to fall this Monday; what is happening now?

Little by little, the price of the dollar in Colombia is corrected downwards, which for this Monday -July 18- began again with falls in its indicators, affected by the uncertainty that exists in the international market in the face of the decisions that it may take the Federal Reserve to curb inflation in the United States.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, this currency opened the market with a price of 4,323 pesos, 72 pesos and 63 cents below the Representative Market Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence at 4,395.63.

Likewise, in its first operations this currency collapsed in price and fell to a minimum of 4,293 pesos, following the trend of last week, when it lost more than 200 pesos in its price and returned to the 4,200 barrier that had not been seen since more than 15 days ago, when the upward climb began.

In this way, the US currency loses about 400 pesos in less than three dayserasing the gains that placed it at record highs for several days in which it even reached 4,600, driven by fears of a recession in the United States and the economic slowdown in Europe.

In other values ​​reported by the BVC, at the 9:00 am cutoff, this currency stands at a last price of 4,301 pesos with 50 cents, an average of 4,303 with 19 cents and a maximum of just 4,325, which has already been lost. in the off-hook that is marked at the beginning of the morning.

According to analysts, the recent results in terms of inflation in the United States, which reached levels not seen for more than 40 years, after being above 9%, and the fear of a new rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve These are two factors that are generating fear among investors.

At the end of last week it was known that industrial production in the United States fell again for the second consecutive month. Total production contracted -0.2% compared to May. The revision of the data finally showed a stagnation at 0.0% after an initial estimate of +0.2%, a figure that had the consensus of analysts.

The same way, keep in mind that oil prices closed higher last week in line with the stock markets. Hedging purchases ahead of the weekend pushed prices higher, in a market that remains tense.

The price of a barrel of Brent from the North Sea for delivery in September rose 2.07% and closed at 101.16 dollars. Meanwhile, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery gained 1.88% to $97.59 a barrel.

“All markets are up, especially stocks”, commented John Kilduff, of Again Capital.

According to Kilduff, operators welcomed the declarations of the US central bank (FED) to raise the official interest rate by 0.75% at the next meeting, instead of one point, as the market had feared.

“This sheds some light on the severity of the looming slowdown or recession.”, he added.

For Oanda’s Edward Moya, Friday’s boost was also due to good macroeconomic indicators in the United States, including a higher-than-expected rise in June retail sales. Oil registered a classic inflection for the final session of the week, especially in times of great uncertainty, both economic and geopolitical.

*With information from AFP.