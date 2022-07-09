The dollar closed at $4,388.43 on average, up $18.73 against today’s TRM

This Friday, the dollar closed at $4,388.43 on average, which represented an increase of $18.73 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for today’s session stands at $4,369.70

The opening price recorded by the Set-FX platform was $4,413.50 while the high was $4,438.00 and the low was $4,351.00. During the day, more than US$1,056.7 million were traded through 1,160 transactions.

With the recent rise, a key question is whether Colombians will have to buy the greenback at $5,000. Although that figure is not yet in sight, some experts predict that the currency could reach up to $4,600 when Iván Duque hands over power and Gustavo Petro takes office, but it would moderate and, in general, the average projection is around $4,200 for August.

“The components that are going to weigh the most on the exchange rate are the fears of a global recession, the increase in the cost of energy for Europe and the pressures in the US. Between now and August 7 I do not think that will go away to resolve, that is, the pressures will continue”, explained Julio César Romero, chief economist of Corficolombiana.

Oil prices rose on Friday amid a volatile session but were headed for a weekly decline as concerns about a possible recession-driven drop in demand outweighed tight global supply.

The barrel of Brent oil, the reference for Colombia, rose 1.19% to US$105.90 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also rose 1.28% to US$104.05.

Another point to mention, and which will not cease to be an important issue for now, is the uncertainty surrounding the new government of the President-elect, Gustavo Petro, who has yet to appoint his cabinet.

For now, it is known that the Minister of Finance will be José Antonio Ocampo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva; the Minister of Culture, Patricia Ariza; the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho; that of Agriculture, Cecilia López; Environment, Susana Muhammad; and the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria.