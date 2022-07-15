The dollar consolidates its change above the euro

The exchange rate of the euro against the dollar, which yesterday briefly fell for the first time since 2002 below the value of the ‘green ticket’, continued to weaken this Thursday in the face of the worsening economic outlook for the eurozone and uncertainty over the political situation in Italy.

In this way, the euro fell as low as $0.9952with a fall of more than 1% compared to the close of yesterday’s session, which extends to more than 12% the accumulated depreciation of the common European currency against the United States so far in 2022.

At Schroders, manager Robbie Boukhoufane points out that the US economy is much more self-sufficient (than the eurozone) when it comes to key commodity markets, particularly natural gas, while the Rising inflation is weighing on global growth, which is leading investors to seek the safety of the US dollar.

“Most central banks rush to apply neutral rates to contain inflation. However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is moving much faster than the European Central Bank, which has led to an interest rate differential of around 3% based on current market rates,” he explains.

In fact, the Fed began the normalization of its monetary policy last March, with an increase of 25 basis points, which was followed by increases of 50 and 75 basis points, respectively, in the two following meetings, while the ECB will launch its first rate hike in eleven years next week, when will it raise the rate by 25 basis points.

On the other hand, the European Commission has published this Thursday its new macroeconomic projections, which contemplate an escalation at “historic” levels of inflation at 7.6% in 2022, while they have lowered the GDP growth forecast by one tenth, to 2.6%. For 2023, Brussels expects inflation to moderate to 4% in the euro zone, which represents an increase compared to the 2.7% forecast in May, and that GDP will limit its expansion to 1.4%, compared to 2.3% previously forecast.

“The foreign exchange market is already pricing in a pessimistic growth scenario for Europe, but if gas rationing becomes a reality, the euro’s trend against the dollar will be even more negative,” says Boukhoufane.

However, the expert anticipates that, as economic data weakens and inflation moderates, any sign that the Fed is close to reaching the maximum point of monetary tightening will relieve some of the upward pressure on the dollar. “However, we haven’t gotten to that point yet,” he warns.