The dollar is catching up with the euro, something I didn’t see in 20 years
The euro accumulates a fall of close to 10% so far in 2022 when compared to the dollarand is very close to parity with the US currency, something not seen since 2002. This Friday, the European currency is trading at US$1.01.
The weakness of the euro is mainly due to the fears of recession that grow every day due to the reduction in the supply of Russian gas to Germany.
The market is attentive to a possible total cut, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition recognized that a “maximum tension” may occur in the coming weeks. This situation, according to analysts, would cause more expensive energy and hence the risk of an economic recession.
For its part, the dollar is strengthened by the rise in interest rates being applied by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the US, while the European Central Bank (ECB) has not yet raised rates. Thusinvestors prefer to put the dollars in the United States and that is causing the euro to be close to parity against the dollar.
The strength of the dollar is being felt globally and in several developed countries local currencies have also lost falling since mid-June. According to Bloomberg, Among the most devalued of the strong economies are the Russian ruble (-13.45%) and the South Korean won (-0.59%).