The dollar is trading this Monday above $4,400

Since the end of 2018, the dollar has never been below $3,000 and, in general, the constant during the Duque government has been a depreciation of the currency.

The dollar in Colombia made history again. This Monday it rose $190 and exceeded $4,500 during the day. The session began trading above $4,470, at various times it exceeded $4,500 and closed the day at $4,578. The Representative Market Rate (TRM) for today’s session stands at $4,388.27. The currency was at $4,513 on average.

Around 11:00 am, the dollar was quoted at $4,487.82 and represented an increase of 1.97%, according to Bloomberg. The dollar reached a maximum of $4,580 during the day, according to the SET platform. During the day, more than US$1,155 million were negotiated through 2,066 transactions.

According to the EFE agency, the rise in the exchange rate is largely due to the fear that a global recession will break out in the second half of the year. Uncertainty has been growing due to the rise in interest rates that the United States Federal Reserve has been carrying out since March, as well as recent reports that confirm the weakness in the main economies.

European stock markets fell this Monday and Hong Kong closed with losses of about 3% affected by the resurgence of covid-19 in various regions of China that could cause new health restrictions in the Asian giant.

By mid-morning, the Paris stock market was down 1.57%, the Frankfurt stock market 1.30% and the London stock market 0.93%.

On their side, Madrid lost 1.07% and Milan 0.65%.

In Asia, the Hong Kong stock market closed down 2.77%, in a context of renewed investor fears about possible confinements in Shanghai to control the new covid outbreak in China.

In mainland China, stock markets also lost ground at the close: Shanghai’s fell 1.27% and Shenzhen’s, the second largest in the country, 1.47%.

Shanghai recorded more than 120 Covid cases over the weekend, including the first of the highly contagious omicron BA.5 subvariant, forcing authorities to launch a new round of mass testing.

For its part, Macau began its first confinement since the start of the pandemic on Monday, in order to curb the worst wave of coronavirus it has suffered so far.

