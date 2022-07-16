The dollar rises to levels never seen against the euro

The greenback has achieved a record not seen since the end of 2002. It has also risen in value against other major world currencies.

The dollar rose to levels not seen in decades against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, buoyed by the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States to curb inflation.

On Thursday afternoon, the greenback took 0.99% to settle at 0.9961 dollars for one euro, a record since the end of 2002, when the markets were still wondering about the future of the single currency, in circulation since the beginning of that year.

The dollar also reached significant levels against other major currencies such as the yen which reached 139.39 yen per dollar, a threshold not seen since the 1998 economic crisis.

The British pound fell to $1.17 per pound, as in 2020, early in the covid-19 pandemic.

“Dollar soars as markets bet on higher Fed rate hikes,” says City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

The Fed seeks to contain inflation in the United States, which reached 9.1% in June in one year, a record since November 1981.