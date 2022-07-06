The Domain Forfeiture Law and other illusions

The democratic exercise is generating different paradigms according to the progress of the times, not infrequently loaded with mirages, optical illusions that generate excessive expectations.

They are essentially saving solutions that are presented to us as the great panacea, as is now the case with the Domain Forfeiture Law, which has become something like the Holy Grail of current politics.

An essentially positive initiative, especially as a mechanism to prevent the fortunes obtained under cover of illicit actions from remaining in the hands of their promoters through loopholes and legal subterfuges.

On the other hand, with this legislation, we are being sold a great mirage: that in this way “the millions of chanflán” will be recovered, or the millions of the Rosario family, now that they have arrested the snake charmer, who sold that story, that the millions that political corruption has stolen from us for years will return to the coffers of the State, the Republic was saved! We will even pay the eternal debt, I say external._ C’est magnifique!__ But no. An illusion, worthy of better causes.

The legislation that will be approved this week, agreed by the members of the bicameral commission that studies it, suffers from serious vices of unconstitutionality.

Aspects that have been questioned by constitutional jurists such as Eduardo Jorge Prats, Nassef Perdomo, Pedro Balbuena and others, which do not seem to concern the instances of power.

Perdomo, says in an article published this Tuesday in the newspaper El Día that; “Such a powerful instrument must be designed to be effective without being subject to arbitrariness.” Indicating that “The real contribution to democratic institutions would be to take a breather and draw up a good law from the beginning.”

They are not strange approaches, as are those of Eduardo Jorge Prats in an article published in Hoy, and whose reading was recommended a few days ago by the former president of the Supreme Court of Justice Jorge Subero Isa.

One hopes that this legislation will not serve to be used, arbitrarily, against those who today defend it with ardor.

We all agree, for example, that it is necessary to recover as much of the stolen money as possible, that confessed drug traffickers must be prevented from spending a few years in prisons in the United States and returning to enjoy the ill-gotten fortunes they preserved. But always within the framework of a legislation that does not stop basic principles of our legal system.

In relation to this law, everything has been heard, from the “yes or yes” of Minister Jose Ignacio Paliza, to the certainties of the approval of the law given _in voce_ by the President of the Republic at a reception at the Embassy of the United States, frankly never seen.

The president of a nation that presumes to be sovereign, guaranteeing in a reception of a foreign delegation, our main commercial partner, it is true, but that at the moment does not have an ambassador, the approval of an important law for transparency, certainly, but could not said through the usual diplomatic channels? The law is inevitably going to be approved, after the assurances given by the president to the US embassy, ​​the president’s meeting with the bicameral commission, etc.

Hopefully it doesn’t happen like in Horacio’s expression and I end up the mountain giving birth to a mouse.