The domain, here is the prologue of the third chapter

It was 2018 when Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom grossed 1.310 billion dollars against a budget of one hundred and sixty-five, remaining just under three hundred million compared to the previous chapter, Jurassic World (2015), which with a budget of one hundred and fifty had grossed 1.670 billion dollars confirming what Steven Spielberg and the late Michael Crichton (author of the two original novels) had always thought: the public likes dinosaurs, even more when they do damage. Now, after a long series of interruptions whose cause is sadly familiar, the third or (sixth if you prefer) chapter of the saga has shown itself to the world with a five-minute prologue.

A long time ago

Actually in the States who had gone to see Fast & Furious 9 (and many have seen the takings), he had the opportunity to see it this August, discovering a world populated by unexpected dinosaurs. Yesterday Universal posted it officially on the net, making us discover a world of dinosaurs different from the one we remembered. Pterosaurs are more bird-like than flying lizards, listrosaurs are covered in colorful feathers, even the T-Rex shows some fine feathers. We also witness normal dinosaur life, in which a T-Rex fights a gigantosaurus. But when we are convinced that it is another short like Battle at Big Rock (2019) where life on our planet was shown after the ending of The destroyed kingdom (and the post-credit scene), which you can rediscover above, appears the words “sixty-five million years later” and here we are in the present, where our now beloved T-Rex is chased by a helicopter and in the race crosses a drive- in, and then concludes with another writing “continue to the cinema this summer”.

Dominion





The director of both shorts is Colin Trevorrow, not only director and screenwriter of Jurassic World, but in command of the new trilogy also only as an author for Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom (directed by JA Bayona), except to return to the guide of the third chapter as director and co-writer with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018 and the script for the long-awaited remake of The Black Hole, 1979), chosen by himself as he considered the perfect “partner in crime”, as the director defined it, to conclude the entire narrative arc. Yes, because in an official statement a few months ago, The domain wants to be the culmination of a narrative arc that also includes the three original chapters. Trevorrow says he is aware that the three original films were episodic in nature, but reveals that upon seeing this chapter, audiences will discover how all six chapters form one long story. And regarding the plot, although there are no precise details, the director has stated that we will see a world in which the technology to create dinosaurs has become open source and everyone in the world creates them freely for their own purposes. It will also follow the released dinosaurs at the end of The destroyed kingdom, but once again Trevorrow wanted to emphasize that he does not expect to see them terrorize the cities, because he considers it unrealistic, it will be a world in which the dinosaurs can cross the road while you are driving or you can meet them in the woods, not unlike what happens with the bears, but the rest follows human nature: they are hunted, captured, sold, new hybrids created and their territory invaded with the ensuing consequences. He also defines it as a sort of spy story in the style of the Jason Bourne saga.

Returns





The film sees the return of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt as Claire Dearing and Owen Grady, who are now dealing with Maisie (Isabella Sermon), the cloned girl who appeared in The destroyed kingdom. With them all the cast (surviving) from the two previous chapters, including DB Wong in the role of Doctor Wu and if you feel like you have a déjà-vu it’s because Daniella Pineda currently co-star of the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop returns to play her role of Aunt Rodriguez from the previous chapter. But above all, the three original protagonists return: Sam Neill in the role of Doctor Alan Grant, Laura Dern in that of Doctor Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum in that of Doctor Ian Malcom, not as cameos, but an integral part of the plot.

Jurassic World: Domination is scheduled for release on June 10, 2022, we leave you with the prologue in Italian and in the original language.