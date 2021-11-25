The Domain, the Prologue takes us back 65 million years

Jurassic World: The Dominion is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film, namely The Destroyed Kingdom: director Colin Trevorrow, who returns to direct a chapter of the series after the first Jurassic World released in 2015, it has now offered us together with Universal Pictures the official prologue of the third chapter of the new trilogy.

The 5-minute video (viewable above, entirely in Italian) takes us back 65 million years and shows them what the world was like before human beings existed, thus making us glimpse a world where dinosaurs dominated the world. earth, skies and seas. But that’s not all: the video then takes us back to the present day, showing us a chase aboard a helicopter intent on capturing a huge T-Rex, who decides to terrorize a group of people intent on watching a movie on a drive-in screen.

According to what has been revealed in recent months, the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom occurred in 2018 and the Battle on the Great Rock took place in 2019, which is why the story of Jurassic World: The Dominion it will take place in 2022, which is four years after the second film. The concluding act of the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will only be released in theaters on June 10, 2022. The screenplay for the film is signed by Trevorrow himself, who also appears as a producer along with Steven Spielberg and Emily Carmichael.

In the cast, too Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum, expected again as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Jurassic World: The Dominion will also see new entries including DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie, Besides Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda directly from Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom. If in the meantime you want to recover the last chapter of the series in Home Video, take a look at this special offer!