The dome-shaped mini-house costs like a car, and it’s the breakthrough

Small houses are literally experiencing a surge in popularity. Some believe it is that there is little money to spend, others that the boom is due to the crisis in the city real estate market, still others that the issue is very different and it all depends on the beauty of the mini-houses. The fact is that everyone wants one.

They are small houses, but in addition to the size there are the unusual shapes, the technology, being able to transport and arrange them almost everywhere – even in your own courtyard to use them as a study or as a guest room. In short, they are more than just houses, they are multipurpose structures.

But, if we also decided we wanted one, regardless of the reason, then which one to choose? Well, this is where things get tough. Because there are so many models, and all different in price, size and shape.

archipod

However, among the best “tiny-houses” of all, there is certainly the domed one. The roof and walls are the same, and the flat and wooden shingles make this house look like a large weird animal shell. As if it were a huge armadillo with porthole windows.

The house has valuable features, such as double glazing, the door that opens like that of a spaceship and above all it is custom built for each customer. As stated on archiexpo.it, all houses of this type can be modified according to the customer’s needs.

And the price? Each house, being different from any other because it is personalized, has a variable price that must be negotiated directly with the company. But rest assured that compared to a traditional house it costs very little. Five, or even ten, times cheaper.

