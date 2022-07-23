the domestic accident for which he ended up in the hospital
american actress Zendaya has been the victim of a domestic accident for which she has ended up in the hospital. A great scare that the protagonist of the successful series euphoria He wanted to share with his millions of followers through social networks.
After having made history in the 2022 Emmys nominations, Zendaya herself revealed that she had an accident at home and that she had to be treated as an emergency by doctors at the hospital. A news that generated great concern for all her fans.
To reassure her fans, the actress shared several images through her social networks in which she showed her bandaged and healed finger, as well as some images of the moment in which he was in the hospital while the doctors treated the cut that had been made on his finger.
In this way, Zendaya wanted to take advantage of her domestic accident to ask her fans to be careful in the kitchen, Well, his cut could have been worse, but fortunately it was mild and everything was left in a scare after his visit to the nearest hospital.