the domestic accident for which he ended up in the hospital

american actress Zendaya has been the victim of a domestic accident for which she has ended up in the hospital. A great scare that the protagonist of the successful series euphoria He wanted to share with his millions of followers through social networks.

After having made history in the 2022 Emmys nominations, Zendaya herself revealed that she had an accident at home and that she had to be treated as an emergency by doctors at the hospital. A news that generated great concern for all her fans.

A few hours after his nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards, the renowned American actress worried her fans with this announcement, because at first the seriousness of the matter was not known. Later, Zendaya explained that the night before she had to go to the hospital because she had cut her index finger while she was preparing dinner. This made The actress had to go to the emergency hospital so that the health workers could treat the finger affected by the cut as soon as possible.

To reassure her fans, the actress shared several images through her social networks in which she showed her bandaged and healed finger, as well as some images of the moment in which he was in the hospital while the doctors treated the cut that had been made on his finger.

In this way, Zendaya wanted to take advantage of her domestic accident to ask her fans to be careful in the kitchen, Well, his cut could have been worse, but fortunately it was mild and everything was left in a scare after his visit to the nearest hospital.