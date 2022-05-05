The dominance of the United States over Mexican soccer in the last year

With the victory of the Seattle Sounders against Pumas in the final of the Concacaf Champions League, the issue of the growth that soccer has had in the United States in recent years has been reopened, since the last clashes between the two had a big winner.

It has not been a good year regarding the confrontation between the United States and Mexico at the national team level, since Martino’s ‘Tri’ has four games without defeating Berhalter’s team, losing in the Qualifiers, Nations League and Gold Cup.

Likewise, despite being a friendly match, last summer the first match between the stars of Liga MX and MLS took place, which ended up winning the United States league figures on penalties. .

Many consider that yesterday’s victory does not reflect the level of both leagues, but for others it is a clear sign that the MLS teams and the National Team in the United States have grown and are already the rival that was beaten with so much difference.

