the domination of China and Russia endangers the West

The United States and the West need a more robust strategy in the race to procure critical minerals that will be crucial to achieving any of their clean energy goals.

The United States has recognized that it depends on China for imports of key metals and minerals needed for the energy transition, supply chains and national security. Yet while the administration is still examining supply chain problems and vulnerabilities to its demand for critical minerals, China is moving to Africa and South America to forge alliances and lend money to resource-rich African countries. mining. At the same time, Russia provides shadow “security services” in some African nations with a mercenary organization linked to the Kremlin.

In the global race for the safety of critical rare minerals, the United States is currently losing to China, and the West, despite everything, is lagging behind.

The United States imports more than half of its annual consumption of 31 of the 35 critical minerals, the Department of Energy’s Department of Energy said early in the term of President Joe Biden. America has no domestic production for 14 of those critical minerals and is completely dependent on imports to meet its demand.

In early 2021, the United States imported 80 percent of its rare earth elements (REEs) directly from China, with the remaining portions indirectly coming from China via other countries, DOE said.

In 2020, China accounted for 85% of global production of refined rare earth products, with other Asian countries (Malaysia, India and Vietnam) and relatively smaller European operations accounting for the remainder, Wood Mackenzie said in an analysis of the REE in October 2021.

“China has also consolidated its domestic rare earth industry into six state-owned enterprises, giving it greater control over the supply and export prices of rare earths globally,” WoodMac analyst Ross Embleton and David Merriman said. Manager, Battery & Electric Vehicle Materials.

According to Roskill, a Wood Mackenzie-based commodity research firm, China accounted for 54% of the global extraction of rare earth elements in 2021 and a whopping 85% of the supply of refined REEs in the world. For comparison, North America accounted for 18% of REE’s mining and ZERO refined supply of those items last year.

“The geographic concentration of rare earth mining and refined manufacturing has long raised concerns about the potential for supply disruption and the broad end-use markets they serve,” said Embleton and Merriman of WoodMac.

About 90 percent of neodymium magnet (NdFeB) production currently takes place in China, despite efforts to diversify the mined and refined supply. “This raises geopolitical concerns,” analysts note.

Following a 100-day review of critical supply chains and critical minerals, the White House and administration agreed to establish a working group made up of federal agencies “to identify potential sites where critical minerals could be produced. and transformed in a sustainable and responsible way in the United States, adhering to the highest environmental, work, community commitment and sustainability standards “.

As the United States works in working groups, China and Russia are moving to African countries rich in mineral resources to access their reserves in legislations with low environmental standards, cheap labor and few regulations, Ariel Cohen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and principal founder of International Market Analysis risk advisory, noted in Forbes.

China is lending money and working with African nations as part of its Belt and Road initiative, while Russia is moving with the Wagner Group, a private military group thought to have links to the Kremlin. Russia denies any state involvement with the group or its activities in Africa, most recently in the Central African Republic and Mali. However, there is no doubt that Wagner does not move without a direct interest from Moscow.

In addition to trying to extract mineral resources at home, the United States and the West should develop critical strategic mineral reserves, similar to the United States Strategic Oil Reserve (SPR), for use in times of supply disruptions, Cohen says. Meanwhile, the UK has decided to set up a £ 125m, € 150m facility in Yorkshire for the extraction and purification of rare earths.

Without earths and rare metals, the “Energy Transition” and “Digitization” remain empty words. But in the EU very little is done, apart from discussing.



