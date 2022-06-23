The Dominican HBO series that dismantles the American dream

A family Dominican accustomed to living well moves to Miami in the 80s hoping that everything goes even better. But the American dream is not what they thought. That’s how it is “Chubby Chronicles” HBO Max’s bet for this summer, produced by Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana.

“As soon as Zoe gave me the script and asked me to direct the first episode, I said yes before reading it, because I know that everything she does manages to raise our community,” Longoria herself explains to Efe about this series focused on the Dominican emigration to the United States.

Light, friendly and colorful, “Chubby Chronicles“turns the Latino immigrant experience on its head by focusing on a wealthy family that leaves the Dominican Republic with a juicy job offer under their arm and is reluctant to change to adopt a new lifestyle.

“It is not like what you always see in the media and in the news. They are not fleeing from violence or chaos, in truth when they arrive in the US they are reducing their standard of living. Each experience is different,” he says. the actress and producer.

Longoria has been responsible for directing the episode that presents the Castelli family, headed by Victor (Juan Javier Cárdenas), a father who joins as advertising director at a major airline; and Adela (Diana María Riva), a mother with great resistance to changing her habits.

Although it is his daughters who steal the viewer’s attention. On the one hand, the popular Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), obsessed with American pop culture; and on the other her opposite sister, nicknamed Gordita (Olivia Goncalves) and reluctant to her new environment.

It is the latter who is in charge of narrating the life of her eccentric family through her memoirs.

“I think the American dream is something to fight for. But when they come to the US, members of this family find that they have a smaller house, they pay a lot of taxes … and they say ‘wait, where’s the sleep?’ I liked to turn that idea on its head,” says Longoria.

Through 10 episodes, which premiere simultaneously this Thursday, Gordita recounts with a combination of cheekiness and innocence the obstacles that each member of the Castelli faces, from problems with English to small racist comments or the pressure to fit in between the teenagers.

An experience that Zoe Saldaña finds almost universal among her people. “As we read the first episode, each character reminded us of a member of our family, or of ourselves. That’s why it’s been a pleasure, an honor and a duty to make it happen.”

On the other hand, “Chubby Chronicles” It also works as a breath of eighties nostalgia: bouffant and denim clothes permeate the exuberant atmosphere of Miami in a decade in which its streets were heard from Michael Jackson to a young Gloria Estefan who began to raise the Latin flag in the world of the Show.

“It’s weird, it’s weird that so many Latinos are in a big project, with a big platform… I wish it were more normal. But for now we’re very proud of this,” says Longoria.